Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.72. 33,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,528,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

