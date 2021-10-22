Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $508.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $519.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

