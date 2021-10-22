Pacifico Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Pacifico Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU) quiet period will end on Monday, October 25th. Pacifico Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:PAFOU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.