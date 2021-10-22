Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.75. 7,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,012. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

