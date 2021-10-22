PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $100.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.74. 1,577,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,971,000 after purchasing an additional 177,311 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

