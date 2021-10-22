OWNDATA (OWN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $926,384.22 and $24.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.10 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.51 or 0.00980946 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

