Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Head to Head Analysis

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Owlet alerts:

This table compares Owlet and Midwest Energy Emissions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 9.63 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -12.57

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions -50.65% N/A -69.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Owlet and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 112.67%. Given Owlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Summary

Owlet beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.