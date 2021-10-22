Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $369.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 706,934 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.