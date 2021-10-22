Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTTR opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 210.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

