Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 4,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

