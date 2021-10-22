Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.15

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.15 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.02 ($0.20). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 15.13 ($0.20), with a volume of 131,897 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.15.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.