Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Down 1%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 29,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 71,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.33.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.