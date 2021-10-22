Orbitcoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $930,266.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,185.08 or 0.99868914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00319578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00511781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00197691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

