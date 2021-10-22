Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 868,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,603,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $97.68. 97,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,675. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

