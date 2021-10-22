Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$118.00 to C$125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onex traded as high as C$96.00 and last traded at C$95.33, with a volume of 46678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.68.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONEX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

