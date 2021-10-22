OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. OneMain reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. OneMain has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

