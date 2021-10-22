Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.51). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $335,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,930. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

OLMA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

