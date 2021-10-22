OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 11.25% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

