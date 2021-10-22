OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

