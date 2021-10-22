OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,203 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

Shares of HSCZ stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

