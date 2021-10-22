OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,973 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $17,483,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $10,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 966,332 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.59 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

