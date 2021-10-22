ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.29 million and $24,983.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,629.05 or 0.99994138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.22 or 0.00685303 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001621 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004255 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

