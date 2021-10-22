Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

