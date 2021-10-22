NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of NVIDIA worth $3,846,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $227.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

