nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 55.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

