Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 586,665 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,808,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,665 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,274,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.