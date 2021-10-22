Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,266 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Booking worth $1,086,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

BKNG opened at $2,426.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 239.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,304.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

