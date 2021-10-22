Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 733,392 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $994,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

