Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 774,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,621,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.03 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

