Novacoin (NVC) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 24 Hours

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $689,545.01 and approximately $5,235.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,898.53 or 1.00118034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051808 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00657865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

