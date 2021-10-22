Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Up to $101.41

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.41, but opened at $103.86. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $104.12, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

