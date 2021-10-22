Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

