Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.