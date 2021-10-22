Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 468 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,131,693 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $127.89 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $128.26. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -297.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

