Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Essential Utilities worth $128,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

