Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NRSDY traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

