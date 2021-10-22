Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $41.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

