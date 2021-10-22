Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

