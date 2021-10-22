NKN Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $309.02 million and $21.81 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00069162 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00099201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00102490 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

