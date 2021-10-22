Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.26. 4,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 964,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 687.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

