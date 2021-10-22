Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Desjardins

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFRTF. Raymond James cut shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

