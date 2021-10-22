NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

