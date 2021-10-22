NEXT Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,307.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $839,163.22 and $2,307.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00319446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

