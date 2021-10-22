New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Alphadyne Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $20,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,665,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.13. 47,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $301.44 and a one year high of $478.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

