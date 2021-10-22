New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.90. 129,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $232.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

