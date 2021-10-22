Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 30,611 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.07 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

