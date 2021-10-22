Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

