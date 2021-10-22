Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Shares in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of W. R. Grace & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

GRA stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.