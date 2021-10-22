Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.19 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

