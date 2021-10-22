Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $107.22 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

